Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,656 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.0 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $81.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.21 and a twelve month high of $90.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.95, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 5.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 98.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.17.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

