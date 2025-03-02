Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,810,000 after buying an additional 29,686 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,392.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 407,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,874,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 42,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KNSL shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $415.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $468.56.

Insider Transactions at Kinsale Capital Group

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,018.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. The trade was a 23.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $432.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $447.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $355.12 and a 12-month high of $548.47.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.39. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.