Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $4.05. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 21,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Optical Cable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 million, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 6.31%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Optical Cable stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.12% of Optical Cable at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

