Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 806.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 806,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 216,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,101,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,829 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.12. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 10.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.77%.

Insider Activity at Valley National Bancorp

In related news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $510,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 495,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,056,492.29. This trade represents a 9.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

