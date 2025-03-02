Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE PFG opened at $89.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $72.21 and a one year high of $91.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

About Principal Financial Group

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.