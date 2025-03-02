Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,537 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,472,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $445,487,000 after acquiring an additional 876,399 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,898,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131,578 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth $3,485,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $72.32 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Voya Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

