Osmosis (OSMO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.01 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One Osmosis coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a market cap of $210.34 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Osmosis has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Osmosis

Osmosis’ genesis date was June 18th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 997,546,279 coins and its circulating supply is 713,501,163 coins. The official message board for Osmosis is forum.osmosis.zone. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Osmosis is https://reddit.com/r/osmosislab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Buying and Selling Osmosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

