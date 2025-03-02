Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stake Raised by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE OC opened at $153.96 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $148.78 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.78.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total value of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 17,450 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total transaction of $3,336,265.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,990.54. The trade was a 48.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $178.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Owens Corning

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.