Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Short Interest Update

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 72.8% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOW. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF by 183.0% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after buying an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

ECOW stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,497. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.5523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

(Get Free Report)

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.