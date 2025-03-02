Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 818,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,202,000 after acquiring an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 556,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 851.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $57.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

