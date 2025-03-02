Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.69. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,099 shares changing hands.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Down 2.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.09.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

