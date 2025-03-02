Parkland (TSE:PKI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.87 and traded as high as C$36.69. Parkland shares last traded at C$35.62, with a volume of 15,721,967 shares trading hands.

Separately, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$34.86.

In other Parkland news, Director James Allan Neate bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. Corporate insiders own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

