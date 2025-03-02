Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,688 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,188,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $697,221,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after purchasing an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 390,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $228,842,000 after buying an additional 15,742 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $598.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $626.13 and its 200 day moving average is $606.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $478.25 and a 12-month high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

