Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Raises Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,636,000 after buying an additional 5,666,068 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560,636 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6,492.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,959,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,585,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,457 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,357.8% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,892,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693,222 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.14 and a 1 year high of $23.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $32.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

