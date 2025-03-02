Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 72 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 3,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.80.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $173.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.