PCG Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 72,579 Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

PCG Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 72,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,608,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.9% of PCG Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,255,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984,419 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 13,649,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,100 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,322,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,941 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 341.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,100,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,578,000 after purchasing an additional 850,753 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,039,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,512,000 after purchasing an additional 554,982 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.72 and a 52-week high of $79.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
