PCG Asset Management LLC Makes New $754,000 Investment in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8,128.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.18. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

