PCG Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,048,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,453,000 after buying an additional 230,711 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,129,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694,299 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,092,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,422 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,174,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,830,000 after purchasing an additional 282,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona PSPRS Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $822,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG stock opened at $99.25 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.72.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

