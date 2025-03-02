PCG Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

PCG Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,740 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Onefund LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5,048.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 107,119 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.3 %

Walt Disney stock opened at $113.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $103.35. The company has a market cap of $205.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. The trade was a 15.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.