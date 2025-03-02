Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up about 2.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $155.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.81. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $158.39. The stock has a market cap of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Yann Guerin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $378,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,584,994.24. This represents a 7.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $5,954,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,495,308.62. This trade represents a 6.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,143 shares of company stock worth $19,092,846 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.