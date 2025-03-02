Phoenix Spree Deutschland (LON:PSDL) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited (LON:PSDL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 164.66 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.09). Phoenix Spree Deutschland shares last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.07), with a volume of 11,944 shares changing hands.

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £179.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 164.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.26.

About Phoenix Spree Deutschland

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Spree Deutschland Limited is an investment company founded in 2007 and listed on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange. It is a long-term investor in Berlin rental property, committed to improving the quality of accommodation for its tenants. Over the past thirteen years, the Company has assembled an attractive portfolio of real estate assets which the Directors believe offers investors the potential for both reliable income as well as capital growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Spree Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.