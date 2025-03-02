Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.95 and traded as high as C$14.42. Pinetree Capital shares last traded at C$14.20, with a volume of 19,128 shares changing hands.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$133.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.80.

Insider Activity at Pinetree Capital

In other Pinetree Capital news, insider L6 Holdings Inc. sold 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.12, for a total transaction of C$46,506.04. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,876 shares of company stock worth $251,630. Insiders own 43.35% of the company’s stock.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd is an investment and merchant banking company. It is engaged in the small-cap market with early-stage investments in resource and technology components. The company has a single reportable geographic segment, Canada. Pinetree’s investment portfolio consists of investments, cash, cash equivalents, and cash due from brokers.

