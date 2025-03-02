Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Plastic2Oil Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,065. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

About Plastic2Oil

Plastic2Oil, Inc engages in the transforming waste plastics to oil and other fuel products in the United States. It produces light and heavy fuel products, such as naphtha, fuel oil No. 2 and fuel oil No. 6. The company also produces by-products, including a reusable off-gas similar to natural gas and a carbon residue known as petcoke.

