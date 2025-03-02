Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI) Short Interest Up 135.7% in February

Plastic2Oil, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 135.7% from the January 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Plastic2Oil Trading Up 10.3 %
Shares of PTOI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,065. Plastic2Oil has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Plastic2Oil
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Plastic2Oil
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Plastic2Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plastic2Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.