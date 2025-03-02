Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

Shares of PSNYW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 40,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,239. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

