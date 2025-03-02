Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Short Interest Down 53.5% in February

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the January 31st total of 36,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
Shares of PSNYW traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.19. 40,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,239. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.21.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Polestar Automotive Holding UK
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.