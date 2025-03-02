Pollux Coin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $74,850.15 (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Pollux Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000148 BTC on popular exchanges. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and $74,850.15 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,246.79 or 1.00099322 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,087.96 or 0.99912823 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pollux Coin Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 41,305,777 coins and its circulating supply is 41,305,881 coins. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxchain.com. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@polluxchainofficial.

Pollux Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 41,303,952.805165 with 33,176,887 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.12681136 USD and is up 16.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $99,658.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxchain.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pollux Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pollux Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

