PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Short Interest Up 58.0% in February

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 650,400 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 31st total of 411,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Truist Financial upped their target price on PRA Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Institutional Trading of PRA Group
PRA Group Price Performance
PRAA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 437,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,502. PRA Group has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.68.
PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $293.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.81 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. As a group, analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About PRA Group
PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.
