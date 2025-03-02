Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Predictive Discovery Stock Performance
Shares of PDIYF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24.
About Predictive Discovery
