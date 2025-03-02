Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF) Short Interest Update

Predictive Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:PDIYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.0% from the January 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Predictive Discovery Stock Performance

Shares of PDIYF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average of $0.18. Predictive Discovery has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

About Predictive Discovery

Predictive Discovery Limited explores for, identifies, and develops gold reserves in West Africa. Its flagship property is the Bankan Gold project, which covers an area of 356 square kilometers located in the north-east Guinea, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Subiaco, Australia.

