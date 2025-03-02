Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Primech Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Primech stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 323,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Primech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

