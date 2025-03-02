Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a decline of 46.9% from the January 31st total of 273,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 575,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Primech Trading Up 5.0 %
Shares of Primech stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $0.73. 323,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,563. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. Primech has a 12-month low of $0.49 and a 12-month high of $4.15.
Primech Company Profile
