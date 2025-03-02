Primech (NASDAQ:PMEC) Trading Up 5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Primech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:PMEC – Get Free Report) were up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.73. Approximately 323,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 913,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Primech Stock Up 5.0 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.72.

Primech Company Profile

Primech Holdings Ltd. provides facilities and stewarding services in the public and private sectors in Singapore. Its facilities services include educational institutions cleaning, airport cleaning, and conservancy areas cleaning services, as well as offers cleaning of hotels, public spaces, roads, condominium, office, industrial, and retail stores.

