Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Principal Quality ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $70.39. 2,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 211.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Quality ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

