Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Down 48.5% in February

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the January 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:PSET traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $70.39. 2,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,271. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $62.16 and a 52 week high of $75.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $57.72 million, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.94.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.
The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
