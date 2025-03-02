Private Trust Co. NA Raises Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% during the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial set a $130.00 price target on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. DZ Bank downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.69 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

