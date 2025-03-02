Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,951 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $293.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a PE ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,716. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.77.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

