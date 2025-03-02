Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 164,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Price Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $92.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $93.08. The firm has a market cap of $117.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 12.83%. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 9,850 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total transaction of $792,038.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,708 shares in the company, valued at $3,273,330.28. The trade was a 19.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Medtronic from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

