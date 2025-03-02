Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $14.64 Million Position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 4,703.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,926 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $14,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,057,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 311,037 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 167,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

