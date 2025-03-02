Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1,171.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,741 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $19,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,666.7% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Phillip Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.48.

In related news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 26,154 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $3,792,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 159,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,103,865. The trade was a 14.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,772 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total transaction of $37,191,215.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,000,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,067,139.08. This trade represents a 1.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,117,468 shares of company stock worth $299,565,586. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $138.87 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.38 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.91. The company has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 23.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

