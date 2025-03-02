Promising Ecommerce Stocks Worth Watching – March 2nd

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, and W.W. Grainger are the three Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of companies that primarily operate online by selling products or services through digital platforms. These companies leverage internet technologies to execute transactions, often including online retailers, marketplaces, and related technological service providers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 25,437,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,563. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58. Walmart has a twelve month low of $58.20 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $792.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.27. The company had a trading volume of 5,332,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,225. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.48. The stock has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $85.32 and a 1-year high of $109.30.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $10.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,021.00. The company had a trading volume of 312,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,263. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,063.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,074.76. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.17. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $874.98 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66.

