Promising Healthcare Stocks To Research – February 27th

Salesforce, Alphabet, Hims & Hers Health, UnitedHealth Group, Tempus AI, Vertiv, and Johnson & Johnson are the seven Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares in companies that provide medical services or produce healthcare-related products, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and hospital care. These stocks are often sought for their growth potential and defensive nature during economic downturns, while they also carry risks related to regulatory changes and innovation cycles. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $303.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,346,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,190. The company has a market capitalization of $290.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $212.00 and a 12 month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $330.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.97.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $170.71. The stock had a trading volume of 18,054,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,876,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $130.66 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.53. The company had a trading volume of 26,825,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,787,680. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 1.35. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.36.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH traded up $7.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $470.82. 1,750,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,382. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $630.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $517.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.41. The stock has a market cap of $433.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $4.37 on Thursday, reaching $57.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,459,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,913,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,712,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,724,308. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.24. The stock has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $162.74. 3,699,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,103,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.97. The company has a market cap of $391.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85.

