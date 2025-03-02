Promising Metaverse Stocks Worth Watching – February 27th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, PowerUp Acquisition, Cheer, and Xiao-I are the seven Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares in companies that are actively involved in developing and capitalizing on technologies related to the metaverse—a digital realm that blends virtual reality, augmented reality, and immersive online environments. These companies often span various sectors, such as gaming, social media, and e-commerce, and are seen as key players in shaping the future of interactive, virtual experiences. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.44 on Thursday, reaching $127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,468,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,724,500. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.18, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $359.96. 1,192,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,655,128. Accenture has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $398.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $367.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $357.33.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

NYSE:GLOB traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.89. 291,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.39. Globant has a 52 week low of $151.00 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $210.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.14.

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

Shares of NYSE SKM traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,065. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. SK Telecom has a 12-month low of $19.88 and a 12-month high of $24.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.80.

PowerUp Acquisition (PWUP)

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

PWUP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 386,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,373. PowerUp Acquisition has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.26.

Cheer (CHR)

Cheer Holding, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses.

NASDAQ:CHR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.63. Cheer has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $3.90.

Xiao-I (AIXI)

Xiao-I Corporation, through its subsidiary, Shanghai Xiao-i Robot Technology Co., Ltd., provides software services in the People’s Republic of China. It offers conversational AI platform that uses deep learning, data enhancement, active learning technologies for dialog management, context processing mechanisms, and driven by a learning system; knowledge fusion platform which integrates Q&A, documents, multimedia, information forms, business processes, knowledge graphs, and multimodal; intelligence voice platform to enhance intelligent speech solutions, realizing the macro processes of intelligent IVP, intelligent outbound calls, speech analysis, agent assistance, and human-computer interaction; and hyperautomation platform that integrates technologies, such as OCR, NLP, and visualized data mining and analysis that enables users to realize business and process automation.

NASDAQ AIXI traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.47. 29,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,451. Xiao-I has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20.

