Promising Quantum Computing Stocks Worth Watching – March 2nd

Booz Allen Hamilton, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and Quantum Computing are the five Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares in companies that are actively researching or developing technologies based on quantum mechanics principles to perform complex computations. These companies are often at the forefront of advances in hardware, software, and algorithm development, potentially revolutionizing industries like cryptography, optimization, and artificial intelligence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.06. 5,222,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,832. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.54. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IonQ stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.60. 21,935,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,456,176. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 2.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.88.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ RGTI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 59,052,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,525,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 4.84. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Shares of NYSE QBTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.49. The company had a trading volume of 45,442,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,813,211. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ:QUBT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.07. 9,574,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,019,930. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.75.

