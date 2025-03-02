Promising Solar Stocks To Research – February 27th

Tesla, Vistra, Berkshire Hathaway, GE Vernova, FirstEnergy, Constellation Energy, and NRG Energy are the seven Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of companies involved in the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of solar power systems and related technologies. These stocks offer investors exposure to the renewable energy sector, influenced by trends in green energy adoption, technological innovations, and government policies that support sustainable energy initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $286.25. 70,485,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,474,391. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.51. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $920.71 billion, a PE ratio of 140.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Shares of VST traded down $14.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.60. 10,694,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,087. Vistra has a twelve month low of $49.74 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

BRK.B traded up $9.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $503.90. 2,234,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $507.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $465.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.17.

GE Vernova (GEV)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

GEV stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $334.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,710,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,331. The stock has a market cap of $92.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $364.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.37. GE Vernova has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $447.50.

FirstEnergy (FE)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Shares of NYSE:FE traded down $4.00 on Thursday, reaching $39.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,722,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,337,518. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

Shares of NASDAQ CEG traded down $14.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $256.14. 2,782,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,924,773. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Energy has a 1 year low of $155.60 and a 1 year high of $352.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

NRG Energy (NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $108.57. 3,240,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,051,824. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $117.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.37. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.15.

