ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EFAD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAD. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF stock opened at $38.64 on Friday. ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $40.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.14 million, a P/E ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The ProShares MSCI EAFE Dividend Growers ETF (EFAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an equally weighted broad-market index of developed-market companies, ex-North America, that have raised their dividend for each of the past 10 years. EFAD was launched on Aug 19, 2014 and is managed by ProShares.

