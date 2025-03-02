Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.

Prosus Price Performance

Shares of PROSF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 225,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. Prosus has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Get Prosus alerts:

About Prosus

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.