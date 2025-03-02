Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Short Interest Update

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,116,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the January 31st total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 44.7 days.
Prosus Price Performance
Shares of PROSF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The stock had a trading volume of 225,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,302. Prosus has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.
About Prosus
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prosus
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.