Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Protagenic Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 580,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,305. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.
Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Protagenic Therapeutics
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagenic Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.