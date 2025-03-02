Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX) Short Interest Update

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the January 31st total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTIX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. 580,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,305. Protagenic Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.55.

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound comprises PT00114, a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

