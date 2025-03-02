Providence First Trust Co Invests $62,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 814 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 134,228 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,157,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in NIKE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 15,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Sage Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $712,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $5,830,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its position in NIKE by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,285 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.62 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

