Providence First Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCZ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Aurelius Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,734 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.66.
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
