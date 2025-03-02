Prudent Man Advisors LLC Has $215,000 Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Prudent Man Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 630,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,533,000 after acquiring an additional 528,608 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 30,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 54,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after purchasing an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 17,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAA opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.73 and a twelve month high of $169.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $1.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $1.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 135.27%.

MAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

