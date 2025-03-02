Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Price Performance
OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 52,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,079. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.17. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
