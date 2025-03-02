Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Short Interest Update

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 151.1% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:PEMIF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. 52,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,079. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.17. Pure Energy Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.14 and a 1-year high of $0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day moving average is $0.21.

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

