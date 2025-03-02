Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 135.5% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the period.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Performance

EXI stock opened at $147.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $613.45 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.14. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $129.75 and a 52-week high of $152.59.

About iShares Global Industrials ETF

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

