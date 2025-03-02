Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,214 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $124.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average is $120.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

