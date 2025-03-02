Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,112 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Carrier Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 332,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,313,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,028,000 after acquiring an additional 46,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $892,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.15 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.33 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.47.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

